G20 is being transferred to the Afghan front

Elena Pushkarskaya & Marina Kovalenko

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is completing his European tour in Italy, where on Friday he will meet with his counterpart Luigi Di Maio and Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Rome is actively promoting the idea of holding an emergency G20 summit on Afghanistan, emphasizing the need to involve the Russian Federation, China and other countries that have an impact on the situation in the region in the settlement. In this regard, Italy expects support from Moscow. Meanwhile, no final answer has yet been given in Washington either.

Sergei Lavrov is completing his European tour, which he started on August 23, in Rome, which so far leaves mixed impressions. While the negotiations in Hungary took place in a friendly atmosphere, the visit of the head of Russian diplomacy to Vienna turned out to be tense. In Italy, Sergey Lavrov is expected to receive a warm welcome. This is evidenced, among other things, by the fact that the minister will be received not only by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, but also by Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Relations with Rome, as the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed when announcing the talks, are traditionally characterized by a “high level of mutual trust.” Luigi Di Maio agrees with this. The day before, in an interview with TASS, he stressed: relations between the countries are “at a good level” and Rome sees “concrete opportunities for further strengthening” the partnership.

The agenda of the talks includes traditional topics for the parties: settlement in Libya and Syria, the situation in the Mediterranean region, relations between the Russian Federation and the EU and NATO, the Ukrainian issue. But this time the situation in Afghanistan will come to the fore.

“The new power structure in Kabul poses a threat to the stability of the region, which is key to the geopolitical balance. A series of similar calls determined the framework of the conversations that I had with the UN and NATO secretaries, the US secretary of state, the foreign ministers of Qatar and China, ”said earlier Luigi Di Maio, pointing out that the Afghan issue will be central in the course of negotiations with Sergei Lavrov.

The rapid development of events in Afghanistan could not but affect the preparations for the G20 summit chaired by Italy. The meeting is scheduled for October 30, but Rome is insisting on an additional meeting on Afghanistan in September and possibly via video link. In this regard, on August 19, Mario Draghi phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin. The key issues for discussion, as the Kremlin said, were preventing a humanitarian catastrophe in the country, ensuring the safety of residents, and fighting the spread of terrorism and drug trafficking.

The Italian authorities explain the idea of organizing an extraordinary G20 summit by the need to involve countries that have a direct influence on the situation in the region – Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and India – in the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.

Among the members of the G20, France and Germany actively support the Roman initiative. But in the United States, they have so far taken a wait-and-see attitude. Earlier, the Italian prime minister had a telephone conversation with American President Joe Biden. As reported by the newspaper The Guardian, Mr. Biden assured Rome of readiness to discuss the issue with all interested players, but some in his administration have concerns about the advisability of cooperation with Russia and China on countering the terrorist threat from Afghanistan.