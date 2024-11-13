G20 offers a way to end global hunger and poverty

In the lead up to the G20 summit, which starts in Rio de Janeiro today, host country Brazil has launched the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty. Given that the first and second UN Sustainable Development Goals are to end poverty and hunger, respectively, by 2030, this is an important and urgent step.

The G20, which includes the world’s 20 largest economies, as well as the EU and the African Union, has over the past quarter century, aspired to play a key role in addressing the world’s hot-button issues. The grouping’s collective might – it boasts about 85 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product, comprises more than 75 per cent of global trade and includes around two thirds of the planet’s population – gives it the collaborative power, resources and leadership to tackle some of our most acute crises.

Despite rapid progress being made in diverse fields, including technology and health care, we still live in a world where billions don’t have enough to eat. Last year, about 2.3 billion people globally faced moderate or severe food insecurity, according to the World Health Organisation. Of those, more than 864 million people were particularly worse off, facing severe food insecurity, having to go without food for a whole day or more.

The current situation comes after decades-long progress made in tackling hunger and poverty. These efforts stalled recently due in large part to the Covid-19 pandemic, escalating conflicts and climate change. The Global Alliance, then, is an opportunity for the world’s richest countries to join forces in an effort to drive necessary funding to nations that are the most severely affected by these debilitating factors.

Leading a delegation representing the UAE, which is a frequent guest at G20 summits given its network of alliances and economic clout, is Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who will be well versed with these challenges. The UAE has exerted much effort to tackle major challenges like those of poverty, disease, hunger and bolstering food security in the Mena region and beyond.

Coming to a consensus between key member countries despite having divergent interests – most notably between the US, China and Russia – it has proved difficult to resolve some of today’s pressing geopolitical issues, namely the wars in Ukraine and the Levant. Surely, however, unanimity is more easily achieved on the development agenda, where interests overlap.

The G20’s message of urgency for the world’s most powerful countries, including geopolitical rivals, to unite in an effort to attain the UN’s sustainable goals, especially poverty and hunger, cannot be overstated. According to a report released by the UN in June, “only 17 per cent of the SDG targets are currently on track, with nearly half showing minimal or moderate progress, and over one-third stalled or regressing”.

Brazil’s Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, told Reuters last week that the issue is not a lack of funds: the world invests about $100 billion a year to fight poverty and hunger. “The problem,” he pointed out, “is that investments are too fragmented and inefficiently allocated.”

As leaders meet over the next two days, it is imperative that a part of the mandate for the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty, beyond pledging funds, focuses on how those funds are utilised in a holistic manner so that the most vulnerable people in the world begin to see their lives improve.