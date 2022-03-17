G7 foreign ministers agree to increase aid to Ukraine

F.P. Report

BERLIN: On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock chaired a video conference of the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union.

The Ministers remain appalled about Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine and reiterated their profound condemnation of the ongoing aggression as well as the involvement of Belarus in it. Ministers demanded that the Russian leadership immediately complies with the order of the International Court of Justice to stop the assault on Ukraine, its population and civilian infrastructures, including hospitals and schools, and to immediately withdraw its military forces. The siege of Mariupol and other cities and the denial of humanitarian aid are unacceptable. Ministers demanded that Russia upholds its obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law. The Russian leadership has to immediately provide for humanitarian access as well as humanitarian aid to be delivered to Mariupol and other besieged cities.

Ministers condemned in the strongest possible terms the indiscriminate attacks on civilians. Due to President Putin’s unprovoked and shameful war, millions are forced to flee their homes; the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, theatres and schools is ongoing. Russia’s blatant violation of international law has already isolated its government internationally and will further do so. The Ministers welcomed and supported the order on the provisional measures by the International Court of Justice, and strongly urged Russia to comply with the provisional measures order, which is binding on the parties.

Ministers underscored that those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians, will be held responsible. Ministers welcomed the ongoing work to investigate and gather evidence, including by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

Ministers recalled that the G7, along with their allies, have imposed unprecedented sanctions in response to the war of aggression against Ukraine by Russia. These measures have inflicted substantial costs on the Russian economy and their impact will further increase in the future. The sanctions aim at those who bear responsibility for the unlawful attack against Ukraine and not at the Russian civil society who has shown signs of protest against President Putin’s war. The G7 stand ready to increase this pressure.

Ministers committed to substantially increase and disburse humanitarian aid as the needs of the Ukrainian people grow daily due to Russia’s continued aggression. They ask others to join in this effort. A humanitarian push is urgently needed, for Ukraine and beyond, as this ruthless war will have massive consequences for food security and prices in many countries that depend on deliveries from Ukraine’s agricultural sector.

Ministers have commended neighbouring states for their great solidarity and humanity by welcoming Ukrainian refugees and third country nationals affected by the conflict, and will continue to support them, including by receiving refugees.

Ministers confirmed the need for increased international assistance to countries neighbouring Ukraine, which are experiencing an unprecedented influx of refugees. President Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine has already forced millions of civilians, especially women, children and elderly, to flee their homes. Over three million crossed the border to other countries, almost all of them to the EU and Moldova.

Ministers paid special attention to the Republic of Moldova, the smallest of Ukraine’s neighbours, offering shelter to the largest group of refugees from Ukraine per capita. The Ministers agreed to coordinate their assistance efforts in a Moldova Support Group and to invite other stakeholders to join. Ministers agreed to follow this issue closely and to discuss it in the framework of the Worldbank and the International Monetary Fund.

