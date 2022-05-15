G7 global agenda and plight of Kashmir

The G7, Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union, have met in Germany and discussed the current geopolitical and global security environment. The Foreign Ministers of G7 nations touched almost all challenging issues encountering the global community ranging from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, situation in western Balkan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the geopolitical environment in Indo-Pacific region, South and East China Seas, as well as the issues of Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet and Taiwan.

The Foreign Ministers of G7 also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the restoration of the JCPOA and Iranian influence in the regional affairs, North Korean nuclear intimidation along with the issues confronting peace and security in the Middle East and North African regions, Sahel, Latin America and other parts of the world. The G7 Foreign Ministers further highlighted their vision regarding the human rights situation in Myanmar, political situation in Venezuela and conflicts in Haiti, Congo, Ethiopia, Sudan, Horn of Africa, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine.

The group also reiterated its support for the cause of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and advocated for full and unhindered implementation of global nuclear nonproliferation agreements including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), and reaffirmed valuable contribution of the G7-led Global Partnership (GP) against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction in the world. According to G7 leaders, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is a watershed moment for the 21st century and carries dramatic consequences far beyond Europe. The Group condemned Russia’s unjustifiable and unprovoked war against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and expressed its unwavering political, economic and military support to Ukraine.

While commenting on the issues in the Indo-Pacific region, South and East China Seas, the group expressed concern about the reports of China’s militarization, coercion and intimidation in the region. The G7 emphasized the universal and unified character of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), advocated for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly and WHO meetings and demanded preservation of Human Rights in Tibet and Xinjiang along with promotion of democracy in Hong Kong. Besides underpinning global political issues, the G7 leaders held in depth discussion on challenges confronting the universe and people around the globe including climate change, COVID-19 Pandemic, food and energy insecurity, cybercrimes, international terrorism, transnational organized crimes, disinformation as well as threats to democracy, supply of vaccination, sustainable infrastructure, global connectivity and many more.

Surprisingly, the G7 leaders had discussed each and every topic of the contemporary world and delivered their verdicts regarding it, however they did not touch the Kashmir issue, the longstanding dispute on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The Kashmir dispute is not only relating to the lives of millions of people but also a nuclear flashpoint between two nuclear armed neighbors in South Asia. In fact, it is highly deplorable and shameful that the so-called saviors of human rights, democracy and rules based order forcefully propagated their global agenda but failed to deliver a lip service on globally recognized Kashmir dispute, hence what will be their ethics on miseries of the humanity in other parts of the world.