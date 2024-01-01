G7 leaders ready to back transition to ‘inclusive’ Syria govt

DAMASCUS (Agencies): Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) powers said Thursday they were ready to support the transition to an “inclusive” government in Syria after Bashar al-Assad’s brutal rule.

In a statement, they called for the protection of human rights, including those of women and minorities, while emphasizing “the importance of holding the Assad regime accountable for its crimes.”

Al-Assad fled Syria after a lightning offensive spearheaded by the Military Operations Administration, which brought a sudden end to five decades of abuses by the al-Assad clan.

“After decades of atrocities committed by the Assad regime, we stand with the people of Syria,” said the G7, which comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United States and Italy.

They urged those seeking to govern now to “prevent the collapse of state institutions” and “ensure the conditions for (the) safe and dignified voluntary return to Syria of all those who were forced to flee.”

The G7 leaders – who are due to hold a virtual meeting on Friday – called on all parties to “preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity, and respect its independence and sovereignty.”

They affirmed their “full support for an inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition process in the spirit of the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254” of 2015, which endorsed a peace process in Syria.

“We stand ready to support a transition process under this framework that leads to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that ensures respect for the rule of law, universal human rights, including women’s rights, the protection of all Syrians, including religious and ethnic minorities, transparency and accountability,” the statement said.

“The G7 will work with and fully support a future Syrian government that abides by those standards and results from that process.”