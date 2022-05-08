G7 leaders vow to “prevent victory” of Russia in Ukraine

PARIS (TASS): The leaders of the countries of the Group of Seven (G7) declared their intention to “prevent victory” of Russia in Ukraine. This is stated in their joint statement, published on Sunday.

“The G7 and Ukraine are united at this difficult time and in their desire to secure a democratic, prosperous future for this country. We remain united in our determination to prevent President [Vladimir] Putin from winning his war against Ukraine,” reads the communiqué.

G7 leaders during a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine.

“We were honored that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined us. We assured him of our full solidarity and support for the defense of Ukraine,” the statement said. The G7 leaders indicated that they stand for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, its “prosperous and democratic future within internationally recognized borders.”

Financial assistance to Ukraine

The G7 will expand collective short-term financial support for Ukraine and work on its long-term recovery.

“Together with the international community, we, the G7, have provided and pledged to provide more than $24 billion in additional support since the start of the war through 2022 and beyond, in both financial and tangible assets. In the coming weeks, we will increase our total short-term financial support to help Ukraine close the gaps in financing and providing basic services to the people of the country.At the same time, we will explore options with the Ukrainian authorities and international financial institutions to support long-term recovery and reconstruction,” the statement said.

The leaders of the G7 countries also called the conflict in Ukraine a serious threat to world food security.

“Military actions against Ukraine pose a serious threat to food security in the world,” the statement said. The leaders of the Group of Seven in this regard called on Russia not to interfere with the production and export of food products from Ukraine, saying that otherwise it would be seen as “an attack on the world food system.”

