G7 representatives urge Taliban to restore women’s rights and tackle terrorism

KABUL (Khaama Press): G7 Special Representatives have expressed deep concern over the Taliban’s recent decision to ban women and girls from attending health institutes in Afghanistan.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, December 20, they stated that this ban would have devastating consequences for all Afghans, especially mothers and newborns, further destabilizing an already fragile healthcare system.

The representatives noted that this decision is part of a pattern of over 80 “repressive” and “discriminatory” policies enacted by the Taliban under the pretext of religious enforcement, aimed at excluding women and girls from education, the economy, and public life.

They called for the immediate reversal of these unacceptable actions and policies by the Taliban.

The statement also emphasized that Afghanistan’s long-term stability requires a credible and inclusive national dialogue leading to the establishment of a constitutional system with a comprehensive and inclusive political structure.

Additionally, the representatives expressed concern over the recent attack on the Taliban’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation and the ongoing threats of terrorism, which jeopardize Afghanistan’s security and stability. While acknowledging the Taliban’s actions against ISIS-Khorasan, they urged the Taliban to address these threats in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593.

They further highlighted that several terrorist groups continue to operate safely within Afghanistan, planning and executing domestic and cross-border attacks.

The Taliban’s recent decision to close health institutes to girls has sparked widespread domestic and international criticism.

The Taliban’s ban on women in health education and their broader policies of exclusion risk pushing Afghanistan further into isolation and hardship. These actions not only harm Afghan society but also pose a significant challenge to regional and global stability.

The international community must maintain pressure on the Taliban to uphold basic human rights and ensure that women and girls have equal access to education, healthcare, and economic participation. Sustainable peace and development in Afghanistan depend on reversing these oppressive policies and fostering inclusivity.