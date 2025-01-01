G7 urges India and Pakistan to show restraint and de-escalate tensions

WASHINGTON (Reuters): The Group of Seven (G7) nations called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and immediately de-escalate tensions amid rising concerns over regional stability.

In a joint statement, the G7 countries urged both nuclear-armed neighbours to engage in dialogue and return to the path of peace.

The G7 countries are an informal group of seven advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The European Union is also a participant.

“The G7 calls upon India and Pakistan to show restraint and reduce tensions immediately,” the statement read. “We encourage both nations to take steps towards meaningful dialogue for long-term peace in the region.”

In a related diplomatic effort, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was in New Delhi this week, where he held meetings with Indian officials as part of shuttle diplomacy aimed at easing tensions between the two South Asian neighbours. His visit is seen as a regional push to prevent further escalation and promote backchannel talks between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Saudi Arabia is a key member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes six countries: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.