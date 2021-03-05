GACA approves international flights at Saudi Arabia’s AlUla airport

RIYADH (Arabnews): Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has approved the landing of international flights at Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Airport in AlUla.

The airport’s annual capacity has increased from 100,000 passengers to 400,000 and its area has increased to 2.4 million square meters, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The airport is among the 10 biggest airports in the Kingdom and can accommodate up to 15 commercial aircraft at any one time.