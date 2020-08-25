Gaddafi’s Austere Prophecy

Sojla Sahar

The incredible Sahara deserts landscapes of the state of Libya can captivate any individual that visits this place. On the other hand its war-torn cities, hunger, chaos and uncertainty of the future can sadden any soul. The Libya after Gaddafi is uncertain and knows nothing about its own future. It is playing in the hands of foreign actors and is being used as tool of proxy to serve their national interests. Gaddafi was a nationalist leader, he tried to protect his country from the Western influence and the democratization strategy but he couldn’t protect his land. Under Gaddafi, the electricity was free for the Libyan people and all the banks were state owned. Homes were considered as human rights and all newlyweds in Libya received $60,000 Dinars from the government to buy their homes. Education and medical treatment was free in Libya and the price of petrol was only $0.14 per liter. Libya was thriving in developmental projects and had no external debt and reserves reached $150 billion that are now frozen globally. This was Gaddafi’s Libya and now Libya is in ruins. United States wanted to “protect” Libyan people from the “terrorist” and “dictator” Gaddafi. His own people took his life by falling a prey to the foreign agendas and manipulation. Gaddafi was a visionary leader he made some predictions which are turning into a reality with every rising sun.

Today, Libya has two governments in running at the same time. The Tripoli government is controlled by the GNA and is supported by UN as well. The GNA had declared them to be on the defensive end against the aims of LNA who aims to capture Tripoli and its resources. The government in the Sirte region is being controlled by the Haftar’s Libyan National Army that is backed by Russia, Egypt, and Abu Dhabi. On the other hand the GNA government is a puppet of the Ankara. It has become a battle ground for the foreign powers who has all their eyes on the rich oil field of Libya. Gaddafi warned its people against the foreign interventions that will target their oil fields.

There have been more than 4000 airstrike between these rival since 2012 and around seven countries have intervened and used airstrikes this has eventually protracted the Libyan conflict.

According to current news, the possible solution to a nine year long conflict of Libya is suggested by the parties. The solution is “share of wealth of oil between all the conflicting parties” this means that the wealth generated by the Libyan oil will directly go in the lockers of the foreign parties who have fueled the Libyan conflict for their own interests. This solution given also fulfills the prophecies made by Gaddafi that they want the Libyan oil fields and they will come for this leaving the country in ruins. Currently, Libyan people have no central government and they have no say, no future and no rights over their own countries rich natural resources. The Russian mercenaries are fighting along General Haftar and on the other hand, the Syrian mercenaries re brought by Ankara for the support of GNA in Tripoli. This tussle over the control of oil fields has increased violence in the country.

“There is a conspiracy to control Libyan oil and to control Libyan land, to colonise Libya once again. This is impossible, impossible. We will fight until the last man and last woman to defend Libya from east to west, north to south,” he said in a message broadcast by a pro-regime television station. After two months he was killed by the NATO funded rebels dragging the country into sheer chaos and uncertainty. Today, the country is being run by two administrations –west and east. All are struggling to get their hands on the oil gateway of Sirte that is composed of rich oil reserves. Libya is the largest crude oil wealth in Africa and ranks 9th in the world, making 2.9% of the world’s total oil.

Before his death, an atmosphere was created by the foreign invaders that Gaddafi’s removal from power is necessary for Libya’s bright future. His death was the outcome of propagation by the foreign invaders who wanted him to remove from power to control the oil fields. The Obama administration also apologized for being involved in Gaddafi’s assassination and humiliation but that apology is of no value now. The country is already in the hands of foreign powers who are struggling to impose the government that will serve and protect their interest. Every party involved in the conflict has all their eyes on the rich oil fields of Sirte and no is ready to give up. In June, the Russian back mercenaries took control of EL- Sharar a rich oil area and largest oil field. They also took control of the exporting oil port of the area known as Es-Sider.

The foreign powers want to exert their influence over the oil resources even if they have to leave the land. They desperately want to keep their hold on the export of oil and its money. Sadly, there is no share for the Libyan people who are the actual owner of these rich oil fields they have to look towards the foreign powers to give them a bit from their own wealth. This was all foreseen by Gaddafi but no one believed him. In its place he was toppled and killed. Today, there is no visible solution to this complicated conflict there is only confusion and fight over the oil fields that Gaddafi wanted its people and allies to protect from foreign powers and defend their lands. He even predicted his death by the United States, as he said, “their turn to be toppled and hanged could be coming….. Anyone of you… America could agree to hang us one day”. And it all turned out to be true as he was toppled and killed by the US for which Obama apologized.

After Gaddafi the country is in ruins. The UN-backed country has called for a ceasefire now that is welcomed by all the foreign actors involved in the conflict. But still there is no solution on the horizon. Libyan people defiantly regret its decisions as they lost a true nationalist leader.

