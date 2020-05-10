Gaethje beats Ferguson as UFC resumes behind closed doors

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA (Agencies): Justin Gaethje produced the best performance of his career to finish Tony Ferguson and win the UFC interim lightweight title at UFC 249.

The event was held behind closed doors in Jacksonville, Florida, after the global coronavirus pandemic forced several changes to the card and venue. Undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was originally set to face Ferguson on 18 April in Brooklyn, but the coronavirus outbreak forced the event to be moved, and the UFC’s attempt to hold the show on tribal land in Lemoore, California, was halted after broadcast partner ESPN and parent company Disney intervened.

Eventually, it was moved to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, where it became the first major US sporting event to take place since March. More than 77,000 people have now died with Covid-19 in the United States and there are 1.2 million confirmed cases – both figures the highest in the world.

Brazilian middleweight Jacare Souza and his two cornermen tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of the event and were withdrawn. On the night there were strict health and safety protocols in place. The referees, commentators and event staff wore face masks and only one cornerman per fighter was allowed into the cage between rounds. Without the crowd, fighters said they could hear the commentators. Heavyweight Greg Hardy said he was able to take the advice of commentator Daniel Cormier as he beat Yorgan de Castro.

“Thank God for not having the crowd,” Hardy said in his post-fight interview. “Shout out to DC. I heard him tell me to check him, so I started trying to check him. Game changer.” Carla Esparza, who beat Michelle Waterson, said she heard Cormier’s criticism of her and changed her strategy during the fight. Fans watching at home commented on how noisy and “terrifying” the punches sounded in an empty arena.