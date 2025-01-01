Gagnon concerned by increasing restrictions on women, girls

KABUL (TOLOnews): Georgette Gagnon, the deputy special representative for the UN Secretary General in Afghanistan, in an exclusive interview with TOLOnews expressed concern over the increasing restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan.

In this interview, Gagnon described the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan as troubling and stated that the continuation of such conditions would make progress toward change more difficult. She added that efforts are underway to address this issue, and these efforts must be accelerated.

The deputy special representative stated: “This type of restriction will impact the delivery of health services for women and girls across the country. But not only for the women and girls, for whole communities where health services are needed. And that’s a very serious situation. It could result in declining health for women and girls, for children and people across the country and also affect development efforts.”

“For more than three years, secondary and high schools have been closed to girls. Our only demand from the Islamic Emirate is to reopen all schools and universities for Afghan girls,” said Shilla, a student.

“We hope attention will be paid and, particularly, that the doors of schools and universities will reopen as soon as possible,” said Tafsir Siahposh, a women’s rights activist.

In the interview, Gagnon described her mission as serving as a bridge between the international community and the current authorities in Afghanistan.

This UN deputy representative in Afghanistan clarified that UNAMA does not have the authority to grant recognition or assign Afghanistan’s seat in the United Nations to the interim government.

Gagnon said: “The UN–UNAMA–it does not the authority or the mandate to deal with any country’s recognition. That’s the authority and the mandate of the member states of the UN. There are 193 member states, they form the general assembly and it is that group that can decide through a credentials committee whether any country is recognized or not. So, that’s not something the UN can do.”

Georgette Gagnon pledged that humanitarian assistance from donor communities and United Nations agencies will continue to Afghanistan throughout this year (2025).