Gail Jones wins $80,000 fiction prize with Noah Glass in Prime Minister’s Literary awards

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Gail Jones’ family drama The Death of Noah Glass has won the coveted prize for fiction in this year’s Prime Minister’s Literary awards.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, and Paul Fletcher, the minister for the arts, announced the awards at a ceremony in Canberra on Wednesday.

The suite of awards offers a prize pool of $600,000, with $80,000 for the winner of each category and $5,000 for each shortlisted author.

The other shortlistees for the fiction prize were Rodney Hall’s A Stolen Season, Suneeta Peres da Costa’s Saudade, Laura Elizabeth Woollett’s Beautiful Revolutionary, and Miles Franklin award winner Melissa Lucashenko’s Too Much Lip.

‘Give up and go to the pub’: Australia’s top authors on beating writer’s block

Jones’ book has already received wide acclaim: The Death of Noah Glass was longlisted for the 2019 Stella prize and shortlisted for the Miles Franklin.

Jones described the book to the Guardian last year as “a novel full of images”.

“These stories are braided to suggest the mystery of families – the way they share a culture, sayings, habits and memories, while parents and children are essentially unknown to each other,” she said.

The Death of Noah Glass pivots around the life of an art historian, his artist son Martin, and his one-time philosopher daughter Evie. Each of the characters follows the journeys of another through Europe on a quest to understand them better.

Paul Genoni and Tanya Dalziell’s history of artists living on the Greek island of Hydra between 1955 and 1964, Half the Perfect World, took out the non-fiction prize.

Presentations of the awards at the Canberra event were interrupted by a division in the House, with the journalist Annabel Crabb taking over presenting duties from the prime minister as he left to vote.

Prizes were also awarded to writers of history, poetry, young adult and children’s literature.

Meredith Lake’s cultural history of The Bible in Australia won the prize for Australian history. Judith Beveridge’s Sun Music took out the poetry prize.

The longtime writer for young people, Emily Rodda, won the prize for children’s literature with His Name Was Walter, while Michael Gerard Bauer was awarded the prize for young adult literature for The Things That Will Not Stand.

“We are fortunate to have such remarkable authors, poets, illustrators, creators and historians committed to bringing Australian stories to life,” Morrison said in a statement.

He said the shortlist “showcases the diversity of our great country”.

“Literature is vital in a civilised society. There is something very special about a book as the fruit of sustained and disciplined artistic and intellectual effort,” said Fletcher.

Courtesy: (theguardian.com)