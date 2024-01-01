Gandapur blames PDM govt for deteriorating law, order in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has stated that during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the country maintained peace and stability.

However, he criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for deteriorating law and order, claiming that the government is now preoccupied with undermining PTI instead of addressing core issues.

Talking to the representatives of international media at the Chief Minister’s House on Sunday, Gandapur remarked, “When I assumed office, the law and order situation was dire.

We are now prioritizing its improvement, police forces have been put on the frontline in some areas, and we are focusing on strengthening police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) operations in southern and merged districts.”

He emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on the frontline in the fight against terrorism, asserting, “Despite the challenges, our performance surpasses other provinces, we are the only province to have achieved the IMF targets, with a 44% increase in revenue over the past nine months, demonstrating our effective governance.”

Highlighting the province’s development strides, the Chief Minister shared that KP released more development funds in six months than previous governments managed in an entire year.

“We’ve decentralized power to improve governance and established the Awami Complaints Portal, resolving 67% of public grievances so far,” he added.

Gandapur also mentioned initiatives like the establishment of a specialized mining company for efficient resource management and the construction of a provincial power transmission line to supply electricity from local power plants. These projects, he stated, are crucial for economic self-reliance and development.

On regional security, Gandapur reiterated the need for dialogue with Afghanistan to address cross-border challenges. “We have consistently raised this in provincial and federal apex committees. With a shared border and ongoing security threats, meaningful engagement with Afghanistan is essential.

Unfortunately, the federal government has not taken practical steps,” The Chief Minister highlighted recent counterterrorism successes in the southern districts, expressing confidence in defeating terrorism with the support of security forces and the public.

Expressing concerns about protests and missing PTI workers, Gandapur said “We have serious concerns about missing workers, and 68 have sustained bullet injuries, and we demand the release of all illegally detained political leaders and the return of our stolen mandate.”

He also criticized the excessive use of force during protests, claiming, “we faced direct gunfire, with injured workers being shot at further when we tried to evacuate them.

Despite the violence, we ensured the safe return of 100 Punjab police officials captured during protests.” Concluding his remarks, the Chief Minister stated that PTI’s sacrifices for democracy and true freedom remain unparalleled in Pakistan’s political

history.