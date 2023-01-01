Gandapur booked in firing case; four guards arrested

BHAKKAR (PPI): Bhakkar police Monday registered a case on terrorism charges against PTI leader and former minister Ali Amin Gandapur for creating rumpus and resorting to fire at a police post.

According to police, a drunk Gandapur and his guards were signaled to stop at the post on Sunday night but they resorted to firing and fled away. Police launched a chase and detained four guards of Gandapur and also impounded their vehicle.

After registering the case under ATA7 and other sections, the Bhakkar police have decided to contact Dera Ismail Khan police for the arrest of the accused. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and his gunmen fired shots at policemen after the former went berserk over being stopped for checking at Dajal checkpost in Bhakkar district. According to the Bhakkar district police officer (DPO), the policemen narrowly escaped the shots fired at them indiscriminately. Ali Amin Gandapur fled the scene after firing shots at the policemen. He was on his way to Dera Ismail Khan when the incident took place near Bandri. “At the checkpost on the border of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, all the vehicles have to be checked before entry,” the DPO said. Bhakkar police said that the DPO had also reached the spot on being informed of the incident. “The incident is being reviewed,” they added. The police also said that there were six to seven vehicles in Gandapur’s convoy that also resisted Dera Ismail Khan police’s attempt to stop it.

“It is feared that there were illegal goods in the vehicles. The incident had occurred on Darya Khan bridge. The vehicles in the convoy sped away after the police went after them,” they stated. Meanwhile, Bhakkar police Monday evening reached Dera Ismail Khan to arrest Pakistan Tehreei-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

The former federal minister Gandapur is trying to get a pre-arrest bail from the court before any raid by the police at his hidden location in DI Khan. According to the sources, the Bhakkar police have decided to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bold aide Ali Amin Gandapur in any case. And, for this purpose, personnel were called from all the police stations across the district while protective equipmentS are also being provided to the personnel in the police line, the sources said.