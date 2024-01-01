Gandapur calls off Rawalpindi protest

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday called off protest without reaching Rawalpindi and directed the party workers to go home.

CM Gandapur remained stranded at Burhan interchange along with his convoy and couldn’t make it to reach Rawalpindi. “We don’t want any confrontation with the institutions,” said Gandapur while addressing the party workers. We have recorded our protest and we’ll come back soon, he added.

Earlier, clashes were also reported between the police and PTI workers as the party founder had given a protest call in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Some incidents of shelling were also reported in several areas. Earlier, CM Gandapur had warned the Punjab government not to disrupt the protest plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled in Rawalpindi.

Talking to media, CM Gandapur said that the large crowd has proved that people are with Imran Khan. “The Punjab government imposed section 144 and we imposed section 804 in return,” he said, while referring towards PTI founder’s identification number at Adiala Jail.

Earlier, section 144 was enforced in Rawalpindi, with containers placed outside Liaquat Bagh in anticipation of protest by PTI. The entrance to Liaquat Bagh was completely sealed with barriers and barbed wires while containers were also placed around Murree Road. Routes from Murree Road to Liaquat Bagh were blocked by additional containers.

It was also reported that mobile services in Rawalpindi would also be partially suspended today. Additionally, the route to Ghora Gali in Murree, located 50 kilometres from Rawalpindi, has been blocked with a truck, and the Murree motorway has been closed for general traffic.

Almost the entire Rawalpindi has been sealed as containers, dumpers, loaded trucks and barbed wires have been placed at 25 points on the routes leading to the city as Rawalpindi and Islamabad Police jointly chalk out a strategy to frustrate PTI’s plan to hold a protest demonstration at Liaquat Bagh in the garrison city on Saturday.

Sources in the police informed that similarly roads leading to Islamabad have also been sealed at nine points in order to prevent the PTI workers from sneaking into the federal capital. Elaborating further, they said that Fateh Jang Toll Plaza, Kacha Stop, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Shamsabad, Faizabad, IJP Road, Double Road, Katarian Bridge, Pandora Chowrangi and Khana Pull are among some of the places in Rawalpindi that have been closed for traffic.

Likewise, they have said that the roads have been blocked at Koral, T-Chowk, Khana, Faizabad, IJP Junction, 26 No, Golra Morr, B-17, Margalla Road and the GT Road so that the protestors could be denied entry into the federal capital.