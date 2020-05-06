Gandapur calls on PM Imran, discusses relief work in AJK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to relief work in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistani nation has always played its role in any difficult time and served the humanity with all its strength.

He said that the philanthropists and non-governmental organizations have participated in relief activities in every difficult time and their role has always been very important.

Earlier on April 21, President Arif Alvi had visited Muzaffarabad to review the situation arising out of coronavirus in the region.

The president had been given a detailed briefing about various steps taken by the Azad Kashmir government to fight the COVID-19.

During the visit, he had also handed over protective equipment for doctors and health workers to AJK government. Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal was also accompanied the president of Pakistan.