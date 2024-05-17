Gandapur gives Centre 15-day ultimatum

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gundapur has threatened to take over the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) if it fails to extend relief to the people of the province within 15 days.

He was addressing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday. The KP CM said the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) had been victimised and oppressed but the people gave the party mandate despite their symbol was snatched.

“The federal government’s attitude is intolerable. We will not be silent. We are demanding our rights,” he stated, adding that numerous requests were made to the centre but to no avail. The province needs Rs50 billion in two months, he added.

He said said FATA people were left alone due to operation against the terrorists. “We have not been paid any money till date. The time of fooling the people has gone,” he said. Talking about electricity outages, he said the federation had been collecting Rs1,510 billion from the KP.

“People of my province should not be called thieves and I will not tolerate these remarks against them,” said the chief minister. “Nothing can break my leader as he is still facing the jail with utmost courage for the people,” he held. The chief minister also said that he would not allow anyone to cut electricity connections across the province.

Pointing towards the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), Gandapur said: “Wapda officer is bound to serve the province. If he fails to provide relief to the masses, then I reserve power to take over his office.” The KP chief executive also claimed that he would lodge cases and jail those people who tried to snatch the due rights of the people. He gave a 15-day deadline to the Centre to find a way out via dialogues with the KP government.

CM Gandapur said that no one would be allowed to impose new taxes on the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) people without his permission in accordance with the 18th Amendment.

The chief minister announced improving the health insurance cards’ scheme after sharp criticism. He also declared introducing a resolution against illegal recruitment. CM Gandapur promised that the provincial government would create employment opportunities for the citizens via technical education programmes. He also vowed that development projects would also be completed in the “Form 47” constituencies.