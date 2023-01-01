Gandapur handed over to Islamabad Police

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Ali Amin Gandapur was handed over to Islamabad police on Saturday.

According to police, Islamabad police have taken Ali Amin Gandapur to the federal capital where a case is registered against the PTI leader. Furthermore, the police officials said that Ali Amin Gandapur will be presented before the court when the police arrive in Islamabad. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur was arrested in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan following a five-hour-long standoff. (INP)