Gandapur issues warning to decision-makers, says ‘final call’ to be made soon

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Saturday he has told his family to offer his funeral prayers if he does not return from the anti-government protest, schedule for which will be announced soon.

Talking to media persons outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Gandapur said that supporters of the now jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should come prepared for a do-or-die fight at the next demonstration against the government.

He said the government’s treatment of Imran Khan in Adiala Jail was condemnable and they would get rid of the incumbent government this treatment was meted out to the PTI founder again. He said the rulers have rendered Pakistan bankrupt and it’s need of the hour to get rid of this government, which came into power on the basis of forged form 47 during the 2024 General Elections. He said now the PTI would give the final call. He said enough of this cruelty and now it would be the final call. He said this a warning to the decision-makers. He said the PTI would give its final call for the anti-government rally at its upcoming Swabi jirga.

He said the PTI would announce at the Swabi jirga if the country should be shutdown and how. He told his party workers to not to listen to the so-called political analysts who were trying to spread confusion about him. He asked the party workers not to get confused. “Had there been my role in former first lady Bushra Bibi’s release from Adiala, I would have talked about this,” he said.

Gandapur said they would engage police even if heavy contingents are deployed to crush the protest. He said his brother led the last protest after he left. He said that he informed the party workers before leaving. He said the police stormed KP House and took away his phone. He said that questions about any deal should only be asked to those who are talking about the deal. He said he was not holding dialogues with anyone. He said that Khan first gave a go-ahead for a dialogue, but later he changed his decision.