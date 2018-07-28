Gandapur offers MMA chief re-election in NA-38

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ali Amin Gandapur, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has offered Maulana Fazlur Rehman to conduct re-election or recounting of vote recounting in NA-38 constituency of Dera Islamail Khan.

While talking to private news channel on Saturday, he said that he is ready for re-election or any other way which Mutahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) chief can wishes in NA-38 constituency.

Ali Amin Gadapur has defeated the veteran politician Mualana Fazal-u-Rehman in the recent elections which was held on July 25 after the polls the MMA chief rejected the results and termed it a historical rigging.

Gandapur added that he has promised to bury Rehman’s politics of indifference and wickedness and I was succeeded with the trust and help of voters in the constituency.

The MMA chief suffered a major shock as he was ousted by rookie candidates of PTI on two seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He contested the general elections as a candidate of MMA from two seats in KP, losing both by a fair margin.

