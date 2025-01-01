Gandapur promises tax-free budget for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced that the upcoming provincial budget will be tax-free, with no new taxes imposed on the public.

In a statement, Gandapur said that budget planning was done in consultation with former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan. He affirmed that KP has not taken any new loans and has allocated Rs150 billion for debt repayment.

Highlighting development goals, Gandapur revealed that work was underway on mega projects including the Dera Motorway. He added that the provincial government will expand interest-free loan schemes to empower the youth economically.

The chief minister also declared an “educational emergency” aimed at improving the quality of education in the province.

The KP budget for fiscal year 2025–26 is scheduled to be presented on June 13 after cabinet approval.

According to the Finance Department, the upcoming budget will have a Rs200 billion surplus and include a 40% increase in the development budget, with around 500 new development projects.