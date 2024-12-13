Gandapur, Qureshi among 14 PTI leaders indicted

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has indicted PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, along with 12 other accused, in the GHQ attack case.

During the hearing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur appeared in court, and the judge canceled his arrest warrants. PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, and several other accused were also present. The court indicted 14 individuals, including Gandapur, and adjourned the case until December 21.

The accused denied the charges. Among those indicted were Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi, retired Colonel Shabbir Awan, Latif Satti, Umar Tanveer Butt, Shibli Faraz, and Kanwal Shozeb.

Additionally, Taimoor Masood, Saad Ali Khan, Sikandar Zaib, Zohaib Afridi, Fahad Masood, and Raja Nasir Mehmood were also indicted. To date, 113 individuals have been indicted in the GHQ attack case. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Shehryar Afridi, and Kanwal Shozeb filed applications under Section 265-D, which the ATC has scheduled for hearing today. The chief minister appointed lawyer Ghulam Hussnain Sanbal as his 12th pleader and thanked the judge for canceling the arrest warrants.

As uncertainty surrounding the initiation of talks between embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the incumbent government, party’s incarcerated senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for holding dialogue instead of “confrontation”, saying that the issues should be resolved through “mutual consensus”. “Pakistan needs political stability at this time…political stability is vital for economic stability,” the former foreign minister said while speaking to journalists in Adiala Jail on Thursday.