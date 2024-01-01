Gandapur reviews progress on redressal of public complaints

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An important meeting was held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair to review progress on the redressal of public complaints received through CM Complaints Portal (Ikhtiyar Awam Ka).

The Chief Minister was given detailed briefing on the latest updates of public complaints redressal, and it was told that a total of 6,242 complaints had been registered on the complaints portal, out of which, 2,559 complaints have been resolved, while work is in progress on the remaining 3,683. It was further informed that so far 1,200 complainants have been provided full relief and 757 complainants have been provided partial relief through the portal.

The chair was apprised that 13,679 citizens registered on the portal including 300 women who are regularly using the portal for complaints redressal. It was noted that Peshawar district accounted for the highest number of complaints with 1,458 complaints followed by Mardan with 405, Bannu with 363, Dera Ismail Khan with 355, and Abbottabad with 344, Mansehra with 277 complaints, Charsadda 237, Haripur with 235, Swabi with 223, and Lower Dir with 195.

The portal had received 1,966 complaints related to municipal services, 1,040 related to education sector , 876 regarding the implementation of the Chief Minister’s 99-point awami agenda, and 539 related to law and order, and added that a timeframe of three to seven days was fixed for resolving public grievances through the portal. The Chief Minister was also briefed on the manual public complaints redressal system “Khpal Wazir-e- Ala Complaint Cell,” launched during the previous provincial government which had received 1,165 complaints this year out of which, 1,047 have been resolved, while work on remaining 118 is in progress .

The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to integrate the Khpal Wazir-e-Ala Complaint Cell with the “Ikhtiyar Awam Ka” portal to ensure a unified platform for addressing public grievances. He stressed that all complaints, regardless of when they were filed, must be addressed. Emphasizing the government’s responsibility in this regard, he stated that there should be no discrimination in the resolution process.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the handling of some of the complaints, the Chief Minister reprimanded the relevant officials for delays and inefficiencies in redressing the public complaints, he decided to reopen some complaints with unsatisfactory redressal at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat level and underscored the importance of satisfactory outcomes for complainants. He issued warning that any attempts to close public grievances without the satisfaction of the complainant would result in severe disciplinary action.

“Timely and satisfactory resolution of public complaints is the duty of all concerned officials, and any negligence in this matter will not be tolerated,” he said, and warned that officials failing to meet their responsibilities should prepare for punitive measures. Chief Minister Gandapur pledged to make the portal more effective and active, urging citizens to utilize it to the fullest.

He assured that he would personally oversees the resolution process and that legitimate complaints of citizens would be addressed well in time. He also instructed the relevant authorities to ensure that complaints from overseas Pakistanis be handled with special attention and directed the Information Department to launch an awareness campaign to inform the public about the “Ikhtiyar Awam Ka” portal.