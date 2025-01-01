Gandapur stresses joint efforts to eliminate terrorism

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed gratitude to the Grand Jirga for successfully resolving the longstanding Kurram dispute.

Speaking to the media following the National Action Plan (NAP) Apex Committee meeting in Islamabad, the chief minister said the committee decided to collectively combat terrorism and maintain peace in Pakistan.

Gandapur described the Apex Committee meeting as pivotal, highlighting its decision to fight terrorism jointly. “The security personnel, forces, and the nation are already making sacrifices to eradicate terrorism. It is now our shared responsibility to eliminate terrorism together,” he stated.

The CM also claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the November 26 PTI protests in Islamabad, calling the remarks and the attitude inappropriate. “The prime minister discussed the events of November 26, stating no bullets were fired, but such comments should be avoided. Any reservations should be addressed through dialogue,” he remarked.

He further said that he told the committee that 58 PTI workers had been injured, 13 were martyred and 45 were still missing following the November 26, 2024, protests. “Ishaq Dar said these issues will be discussed in the negotiation committee meetings,” Gandapur remarked.

Resolution of Kurram dispute

Gandapur commended the efforts of the Grand Jirga members in resolving the Kurram issue. “A detailed agreement has been signed, ensuring peace and resolving this pressing issue. We owe a debt of gratitude to the Jirga members for their hard work,” he added.

“We will go to any extent to establish peace. It is everyone’s responsibility,” Gandapur stressed.

Regional and cross-border challenges

The meeting also delved into Pakistan’s broader security challenges, including concerns related to Afghanistan. Gandapur assured that the government and security agencies are collaborating to address these issues comprehensively.

The chief minister concluded with a call for unity and cooperation, stating that all stakeholders must work together to achieve Pakistan’s security and stability goals. “This is not just the responsibility of the government or the security agencies; it is a shared obligation for all of us to establish peace. Pakistan remains our top priority,” he emphasized.