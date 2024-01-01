Gandapur warns those advocating PTI ban to ‘stay in limits’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly opposed calls to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urging those advocating such measures to “stay within their limit”.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar on Monday, he emphasized the party’s resilience and reiterated the demand for the transfer and subsequent release of PTI’s founder.

“We want the founder of PTI to be transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but more importantly, we demand his immediate release, which will happen soon,” Gandapur asserted.

Addressing critics of the PTI, he issued a sharp warning that if those considering banning PTI stepped out of their limits, they would be met with severe consequences.

Commenting on the potential civil disobedience movement, the chief minister clarified that no final decision had been made yet. “The movement’s details will be finalized after a meeting with the PTI founder,” he stated, adding that plans would be shared with the public in due course.

Furthermore, Gandapur said Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, could personally answer for her being allegedly left alone by him at D-Chowk in Islamabad during the PTI’s recent protest.

Earlier, addressing an event in the city, Gandapur said that in 2013, he told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan that people did not want change, but transfers.

He called for presenting oneself for accountability, decrying the exchange of jobs for heavy sums of money and elaborating the use of money for getting children passed in exams, in police stations, and to patwaris.