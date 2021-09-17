Gang against the panda: The US will add khaki to the Green Continent

Mikhail Sheinkman

The number of the contingent in the Pentagon is not yet said, but they promise that everyone will be there. Placed in the south of Australia. That is, as far as possible, still away from China. But still at a distance of almost direct fire.

It is not known how long they harnessed (after all, they have not completely forgotten how to keep secrets), but rushed from their place to Canberra. Just now, along with the British and Australians, they entered the AUKUS alliance, and the Pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin, has already announced a significant increase in the American military presence on the Green Continent. Its head of the Ministry of Defense, Peter Dutton, was also present, but rather as a supportive extra. Now the whole mainland has to get used to this role.

They do not speak about the size of the contingent yet, but they promise that everyone will be there. Aircraft of all types, well-developed logistics infrastructure for US surface and submarine vessels, ground forces to activate “more comprehensive and integrated exercises.” In general, complete and unconditional “turnkey” militarization. They will be located mainly in the south. That is, as far as possible here, still as far away from the Celestial Empire as possible. But still, at a distance of almost direct fire.

At the same time, the receiving side (not to say that it is very convincing, rather, because it is so accepted) insists that this is solely for self-defense purposes. Although, in the first place, it is no longer “self-“, since with the Americans. Secondly, from whom, if Beijing did not even have territorial questions to it. The only thing that could cause a fierce discussion among them is who is more lovable: a panda or a koala. But not to put a gang against the panda because of this. But Australia, among other things, will build eight nuclear submarines and deliver a batch of “tomahawks” – missiles that are far from defensive in nature, within the framework of that very Anglo-Saxon “bite”.

In addition, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was not outraged in righteous anger “how could you only think of that” when he was asked about the possibility of deploying American medium-range nuclear missiles there. Diplomatically (maybe when he wants to) he avoided answering. Rather, to maintain intrigue, and not because the US actually allows such an option. Why not take China to fear, counting on the very expectation of death, which, as they say, is more terrible than it. Although among those who say so, there has never been one who has experienced both.

The approach of Doomsday, Washington believes, should make Beijing more accommodating. And make Xi bitterly regret that he refused Joe to meet. Ah so, he decided, then we go to you. However, I probably decided earlier. After the epic fiasco in Afghanistan, the law of the preservation of American dominance had to be confirmed. Yes, everyone themselves guessed that in some place they would certainly arrive. We chose the most probable, according to their own experts, the direction of the first strikes of the Third World War. But this is unlikely to force the PRC to change anything in itself. But Austria can. To the slogan “There is no kangaroo here” add: “and US military bases too.”