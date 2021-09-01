Gangsters kidnapped more than 100 students

RETORIA (TASS): An armed group kidnapped more than 100 students and several teachers Wednesday from a school in Zamfara state in northwestern Nigeria. This was reported by the Nigerian news portal Blueprint , citing eyewitnesses.

According to them, the attack took place during class.

In turn, the Nigerian television channel Channels TV reported that the governor of the state of Zamfara Bello Matavalle ordered to temporarily close all primary and secondary schools in the state. At the same time, restrictions on movement from 18:00 to 06:00 were introduced in 13 districts.