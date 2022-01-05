Gantz, Abdullah discuss regional issues

AMMAN (Agencies): Isr-ael Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with Jordanian King Abdullah II in Jordan, discussing shared security and diplomatic concerns, Gantz’s office says.

In the meeting, the Jordanian king stressed the “importance of maintaining calm in the Palestinian Territories and taking all measures to create the horizon needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution,” the Royal Hashemite Court says in a tweet, referring to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The meeting is attended by top Israeli defense officials, including Gantz’s chief of staff, Maayan Israeli; the director of the ministry’s influential Policy and Political-Military Bureau, Zohar Palti; and his military secretary, Yaki Dolf.

“Minister Gantz thanked His Majesty for his leadership and for the Kingdom’s critical role in maintaining regional peace and stability. He also welcomed the expansion of relations between Jordan and the current Israeli government, and expressed his commitment to further developing security, economic and civilian exchanges,” Gantz’s office says in a statement.

Israeli ties with Jordan were at a nadir for the past few years, owing in large part to personal differences between former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abdullah, and both sid-es have worked to improve them in recent months.