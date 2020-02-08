Skip to content
GAPYEONG: Couples wearing masks for protection from new coronavirus, attending a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in South Korea.
The Frontier Post
/
February 8, 2020
