Gas cylinder explosion claims lives of four of family

F.P. Report

BUREWALA : A tragic fire in a house in Burewala has resulted in the deaths of two sons and a husband and wife.

According to rescue sources, the fire broke out in a house in Azizabad area of Burewala due to a gas cylinder explosion.

As a result, 24-year-old Danish Raza and his 2-year-old son Ayan Abbas died on the spot.

Sources reported that Danish’s wife, 22-year-old Zakiya Abbas, and their 6-month-old son Farhan were injured in the blaze.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and transferred the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

However, shortly after, the 6-month-old baby Farhan and his mother Zakiya also succumbed to their injuries.

Rescue sources stated that the gas cylinder in the room had continued to leak, causing the curtains to catch fire, which quickly spread throughout the room.