Gas explosion kills 11 colliers near Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least 11 coal miners lost their lives in a gas explosion in Sanjadi, about 40 kilometres from Quetta.

The incident, confirmed by Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, was caused by a gas buildup.

Rescue teams, including the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the district administration, and the mines department, worked through the night but ultimately found all 11 miners dead.

“This is a devastating loss,” Rind stated. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The entire community is mourning this tragic event.”

The explosion caused extensive structural damage within the mine, collapsing several sections and trapping the workers. Although rescue operations began immediately, the severity of the explosion and subsequent cave-ins hindered efforts to reach the miners in time.

The Balochistan government has announced an immediate investigation to determine the exact cause and to prevent future incidents. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our miners,” Rind said.

“This tragedy underscores the urgent need for stricter safety protocols in the mining industry,” he added.