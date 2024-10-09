Gas extraction contract for Tuti Maidan signed

KABUL (TOLONews): The contract for the exploration and extraction of gas from the Tuti Maidan area in Jawzjan province was signed today (Thursday) between the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and an Uzbek company.

Hidayatullah Badri, the acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, said that the contract is valid for ten years, and nearly one billion dollars will be invested in the gas sector of this area in Jawzjan province.

According to Badri, 100 megawatts of electricity will be produced from the extracted gas within the first two years. He added: “In the first two years, the mentioned company will produce 100 megawatts of electricity from gas, which is a positive step towards increasing electricity supply.”

Badri further noted that the gas reserves in Tuti Maidan cover an area of approximately 7,000 square kilometers, and with the start of extraction, the country’s gas needs will be met to a significant extent.

Hidayatullah Badri added: “The implementation of this contract will not only create job opportunities for the country’s citizens, but it will also significantly meet gas needs and increase revenues.”

Ismatilla Ergashev, Uzbekistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, highlighted his country’s investment in Afghanistan as crucial for improving economic conditions and creating job opportunities.

Ismatilla Ergashev said: “We aim to implement Afghanistan’s economic potential so that we can create jobs for millions of Afghans. Our goal is the economic revival of Afghanistan and improving the lives of its people.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum had said that over the past three years, it had signed major mining contracts worth over seven billion dollars with domestic and foreign companies.