Gas leak explosion at Pishin’s Darman Hospital injures seven

F.P. Report

PISHIN : At least seven people were injured in a gas leakage explosion at Darman Hospital in Balochistan’s Pishin district on Sunday, causing severe damage to the hospital building.

According to police officials, the blast occurred due to accumulated gas, which ignited and led to the explosion. The impact was so intense that it shattered windows and caused portions of the hospital’s walls to collapse.

Rescue teams and security personnel reached the site soon after the incident and began shifting the injured to other medical facilities for treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion created panic in the area, with hospital staff and patients rushing to safety. “There was a loud bang, and then we saw debris everywhere,” said one of the witnesses.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the gas leak. Meanwhile, the affected hospital building has been declared unsafe for further use until necessary repairs are carried out.