Gas leakage explosion injures five in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least three women and two children suffered critical burn wounds due to gas leakage explosion in a house located on Khushal Khan Road in Pashtun Abad area of Quetta, on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, a woman lit a matchstick to gas stove for preparing breakfast, and a blast occurred due to gas leakage.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to BMC Hospital’s burn centre for medical attention.

The house owner told newsmen that evidences at the site of incident suggest that blast was occurred as the family had fallen asleep at night while leaving a gas heater burning, and at sometime the gas supply went off, and the gas might have accumulated in the house. However, policemen are further investigating into the incident.