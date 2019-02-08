Gas leakage kills four family members in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As many as four members of a family were killed and two others fell unconscious due to suffocation, in a gas leakage incident in provincial capital of Balochistan on Friday.

Rescue official told local media that the incident took place in Pashtunabad area of Quetta, where a father along with his three children, lost his live due to gas leakage in the house.

Meanwhile, mother and a child fell unconscious due to intensity of gas as they were unable to breath.

After being informed about the mishap, rescues teams reached the spot and moved them to a nearby hospital.