Gas price in Europe approaches $ 2,200 per 1,000 cubic meters

LONDON (TASS): The price of gas in Europe in the course of exchange trading continues to beat historical records and has already come close to $ 2,200 per thousand cubic meters. m, according to the data of the London stock exchange ICE.

The price of the January futures contract on the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $ 2,190.4 per thousand cubic meters. m, or € 187.47 per MWh (based on the current EUR / USD exchange rate, ICE prices are presented in euros per MWh).

Thus, the price of gas in Europe increased by more than 27% per day.

According to Dmitry Marinchenko, senior director of the group for natural resources and commodities at Fitch, prices could react to a decrease in pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline and news of a possible cold snap in Europe.

On the eve, Gazprom again did not book capacities for the transit of natural gas through Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for December 21. As a result, on the morning of December 21, the physical gas flow through the pipeline went in the reverse direction from Germany to Poland.

Gazprom also did not book additional capacity for the transit of natural gas through Ukraine in January and ordered 21.6% of the proposed capacity for pumping through Poland through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline at an auction on Monday.

The Russian gas holding began to reduce the volume of reservations for gas transit through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline since Friday – at a day-ahead auction, Gazprom also did not book capacities at that time, but ordered a pumping volume of 26.8 million cubic meters at intraday trading. m against 31.4 million cubic meters. m in the previous days.

Then, the pumping cap-acity gradually decreased to 5.2 million cubic meters. m on Saturday, 4.2 million cubic meters. m on Sunday and 3.8 million cubic meters. m on Monday.