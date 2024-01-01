Gas supply to be temporarily suspended in parts of Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: On Saturday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) issued a notification that informed customers that gas services shall remain suspended in certain sections of Karachi on December 14 and 15 as its employees need an eight-hour break for some relevant work related to the City BRT.

An official statement from SSGC says the gas outage will start at 10:00 PM on December 14 and last until 6:00 AM on December 15. The outage is because they need to move a 12-inch-wide high-pressure gas pipeline in the Peoples Chowrangi area.

Several key institutions will be affected by the temporary service interruption, including Agha Khan University Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital, and Saylani Welfare Trust Kitchen. The company noted that domestic consumers in the area have already experienced restricted gas supply due to ongoing night-time profiling measures.

SSGC emphasized that the pipeline relocation is essential to accommodate ongoing infrastructure improvements related to the BRT project. The state-owned gas supply company acknowledged potential inconvenience to customers, expressing regret for any disruption caused.

Citizens and establishments in the affected areas are called to prepare for the temporary cut of gas supply and make needed plans to reduce possible problems during the given time.