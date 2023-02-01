Gas theft crackdown: SNGPL disconnected 53 gas connections

F.P. Report

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 53 connections while 180 under billing cases processed and imposed fine of Rs 5.66 million.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 06 connections on illegal use of gas and another 5 on use of compressor and 52 under billing cases have been processed. The team also imposed fine of Rs 2.49 million against gas theft and under billing cases and lodged one FIR against gas pilfers.

In Bahawalpur the company disconnected two connections on the use of compressor and 58 under billing cases have been processed.

The regional team in Multan disconnected 1 connection on illegal use of gas, 25 under billing cases have been processed. The team imposed fine of Rs 0.03 million against gas pilfers.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 14 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.32 million against gas theft cases.

In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected 1 connection on illegal use of gas and fine imposed 0.17 million against gas theft.

In Mardan 15 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and 0.63 million amount booked against gas theft cases.

In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected on use of compressor. In Faisalabad 10 under billing cases processed and 6 connections were disconnected on illegal use and amount of Rs 0.23 booked against gas pilfers.

In Gujarat 2 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and one under billing case has been processed, fine of Rs 1.43 million against gas pilfers.

The team in Gujranwala booked an amount of Rs 0.3 million against under billing and gas theft cases.

In Sargodha 34 under billing cases have been processed and 0.06 million amount booked against under billing cases.