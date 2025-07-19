Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill 26 near two aid centers

GAZA (AFP) : Gaza’s civil defense agency on Saturday said Israeli attacks killed 26 Palestinians and wounded more than 100 near two aid centers in the south of the Palestinian territory.
Agency spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP that 22 were killed near a site southwest of Khan Yunis and four near a center northwest of Rafah, blaming “Israeli gunfire” for both.
