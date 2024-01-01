Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike killed 17 Palestinians in refugee camp

GAZA (AFP): Gaza’s civil defense agency on Tuesday said an Israeli strike killed at least 17 people at a refugee camp in the center of the territory, as Israel’s military targets Hamas positions.

“The civil defense teams recovered 17 martyrs, including children, and several others who were wounded from the three-story home of the Abdul Hadi family, which was bombed by a missile from an (Israeli) warplane in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said in a statement.

Bassal said the bodies of those killed and the wounded were taken to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat camp and to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah.

Medics at Al-Awda confirmed the toll.

Bassal earlier told AFP that several airstrikes rocked central and northern parts of Gaza since the early hours of Tuesday.

Witnesses and rescuers also said Israeli military operations continued in Jabaliya, where troops launched a ground assault in recent days.

Over the past day, Israeli forces killed “approximately 20 terrorists” in airstrikes in Jabaliya, the military said in a statement, adding troops also dismantled a weapons storage facility in the area.

On Sunday, the military said troops had encircled Jabaliya in response to indications Hamas was regrouping there despite a year of strikes and hard fighting.

In recent months, troops have returned to several areas across the Palestinian territory where they had previously conducted operations against Hamas, only to find militants rebuilding.

In a separate statement, the military announced it had killed three Hamas militants who had participated in the October 7 attack.

They were killed in an airstrike on September 30 that struck a school in Daraj Tuffah area.