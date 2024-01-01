Gaza Conflict Spurs Protests as Democrats Gather in Chicago for National Convention

As the Democratic National Convention kicks off today in Chicago, what was anticipated to be a celebration of Kamala Harris’s historic nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate has been overshadowed by protests related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, many aligned with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, are expected to gather near the convention site to express their discontent with President Joe Biden’s policies toward Israel, policies that Vice President Harris has largely upheld.

In addition to the pro-Palestinian demonstrations, there are also planned events by pro-Israel groups, including a “hostage square” aimed at drawing attention to those still held captive by Hamas. The presence of relatives of hostages is expected to add an emotional charge to the proceedings.

The four-day event will conclude on Thursday with a primetime address by Harris, intended to energize the base and appeal to undecided voters ahead of the November election. The convention will feature speeches from key Democratic figures, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and entertainers, all in an effort to solidify party unity and boost Harris’s campaign.

The convention follows a pivotal moment in the campaign when former President Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination in Milwaukee amid controversy, including a narrowly thwarted assassination attempt. Since then, Harris’s selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate has provided a much-needed boost, propelling her ahead of Trump and his running mate JD Vance in recent polls.

However, the ongoing violence in Gaza remains a contentious issue within the Democratic Party. Israel’s military campaign, launched in response to Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7th, has resulted in significant casualties. The Harris campaign has yet to articulate a detailed policy on the conflict, though Harris has called for a ceasefire and condemned the loss of civilian lives. Despite pressure from some progressive factions, she has stopped short of endorsing a weapons embargo on Israel, leading to questions about how the campaign will address this divisive issue going forward. The Harris campaign has not responded to requests for further comment.