Gaza Hamas chief says Trump’s plan for enclave ‘doomed’

GAZA (Reuters): Hamas’ Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said on Monday that the plans of the West, the United States and US President Donald Trump for the Gaza Strip were “doomed.”

“We will bring them down as we brought down the projects before them,” he said during a commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the Iranian revolution in Tehran.

Trump said on Sunday he was committed to buying and owning Gaza, but could allow sections of the war-ravaged land to be rebuilt by other states in the Middle East.