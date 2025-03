GAZA (AFP): Gaza’s civil defense agency reported an Israeli air strike targeting a group of people in Gaza City on Tuesday, killing four.

“There are four martyrs… as a result of an Israeli strike on a group of citizens in the Netzarim area, south of Gaza City,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding those killed were men in their 20s.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports of the strike.