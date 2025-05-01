Gaza rescuers says Israeli strikes kill 28 near hospital

JERUSALEM (AFP): Gaza rescuers said Israeli strikes in the vicinity of a hospital in the south of the Palestinian territory killed at least 28 people Tuesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the military would enter Gaza “with full force” in the coming days.

A day earlier, the release of 21-year-old US-Israeli Edan Alexander, who had been in Hamas captivity since their October 2023 attack on Israel, offered a brief pause in the fighting.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said at least 28 people were killed Tuesday in Israeli strikes surrounding the European hospital in Khan Yunis, where the Israeli military said it hit a Hamas “command and control centre”.

AFPTV footage from the aftermath of the strike showed large craters gouged into the ground and cracks in the courtyard outside the hospital. A damaged bus was lodged in one of the holes.

“It was an utterly catastrophic scene,” Amro Tabash, a local photojournalist, told AFP.

“Everyone inside the hospital — patients and wounded alike — was running in fear, some on crutches, others screaming for their children, while others were being dragged on beds,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the military said it had struck Hamas militants “operating from within a command and control centre” at Nasser Hospital, also in Khan Yunis.

Gaza’s health ministry said that strike killed two people, one of whom the civil defence said was journalist Hassan Aslih.

Israel previously accused Aslih of participating in Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks.

“In the very coming days, we are going in with full force to complete the operation,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying in a statement from his office published on Tuesday.

‘Under fire’

“Completing the operation means defeating Hamas. It means destroying Hamas,” Netanyahu had said in the remarks made late Monday.

“There will be no situation where we stop the war. A temporary ceasefire might happen, but we are going all the way.”

Late on Tuesday, Israel’s military said it intercepted “two projectiles” fired from Gaza, with another falling in an open area and no injuries reported.

The armed wing of Hamas ally Islamic Jihad on Tuesday claimed responsibility for rocket fire into Israel, which has been rare since Israel resumed its offensive in mid-March.

Israel resumed major operations across Gaza on March 18 amid a deadlock over how to proceed with a January 19 ceasefire.

Earlier this month, Israel’s government approved plans to expand its offensive, with officials talking of retaining a long-term presence there.

Israel says that its renewed bombardments are aimed at forcing Hamas to free hostages.

Netanyahu credited Alexander’s release on Monday to a combination of “our military pressure and the political pressure exerted by (US) President (Donald) Trump.”

But on Tuesday, Hamas rejected the claim, saying it was the “result of serious communications with the US administration and the efforts of mediators, not a consequence of Israeli aggression or the illusion of military pressure.”

The release of Alexander — the last living captive in Gaza with US citizenship — came a day after Hamas revealed it was engaged in direct talks with Washington towards a ceasefire in Gaza.

Netanyahu on Monday thanked Trump “for his assistance in the release” and said would be sending a negotiating team to Qatar on Tuesday to discuss the release of the remaining captives.

‘Over 50 percent will leave’

He had said earlier Monday that negotiations for a possible deal to secure the release of all hostages would continue “under fire, during preparations for an intensification of the fighting”.

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on the first leg of a Gulf tour that will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

During a meeting with soldiers late Monday, Netanyahu said Israel was working to find countries that may be willing to take in Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli ministers have seized on a proposal initially floated by Trump for the voluntary departure of Gazans to neighbouring countries such as Jordan or Egypt, who have flatly rejected the proposal.

“We’ve set up an administration that will allow them (Gaza residents) to leave but… we need countries willing to take them in. That’s what we’re working on right now,” he said, adding that he estimated “over 50 percent will leave” if given the option.

Hamas’s 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

Militants also abducted 251 people, of whom 57 are still being held in Gaza, including 34 declared dead by the Israeli army.

The Israeli offensive launched in retaliation for the October 7 attack has killed at least 52,908 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to data from the Hamas-run health ministry, which is considered reliable by the UN.