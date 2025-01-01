Gaza’s children face deadly malnutrition amid Israeli aid blockade

GAZA CITY (Agencies): Due to Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, thousands of children have become severely malnourished, with many dying from a lack of food and medicine, and many others in critical condition.

Doctors warn that even newborns in good health are quickly weakening, as the lack of milk, proteins, and vegetables has led to widespread digestive and other illnesses among Palestinian children.

Dr. Yasser Abu Ghaly, head of the Pediatric Department at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, said: “The child is 4-month-old she suffers from extreme low weight because of severe acute malnutrition. Those kids usually are lactose intolerant and regrettably there is no alternative inside Gaza because of the war and the border closures, and the lack of special treatment milk.”

Doctors at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis further report that even newborns with normal birth weight are rapidly losing weight and becoming frail.

Rahma al-Qadi, mother of 7-month-old Sama, said: “She was born weighing 3.1 kilograms (6.83 pounds), natural weight. Breastfeeding was her main source (of nutrition). I was the main source of nutrition for her. Now she is 7-month-old and she only gained 300 grams (0.66 pounds).”

Malnutrition treatment centers in Gaza are on the verge of shutting down. Nearly half of the approximately 200 operational centers have been closed due to bombings, mass displacement, and resource shortages. Public kitchens, which were the sole food source for hundreds of thousands, are also shutting down one after another.

Gaza’s borders remain sealed, and aid shipments are stuck at the crossings.

Despite global protests, Israel continues to refuse to open the borders, claiming that the policy of starvation is necessary to pressure Hamas into releasing remaining Israeli hostages.