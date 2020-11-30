GB assembly elects PTI’s Barrister Khalid Khursheed as chief minister

F.P. Report

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Monday elected PTI candidate Barrister Khalid Khursheed as the region’s new chief minister.

Barrister Khursheed secured 22 votes, while joint opposition’s candidate advocate Amjad Hussain got nine votes.

Polling to elect the new leader of the House was held in the afternoon.

PTI has already pocketed the key slot of GB Assembly speaker after Amjad Ali was elected earlier this week.

