GB police not to accompany CM, Governor to other provinces

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has banned the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) police from accompanying the Chief Minister (CM) and Governor to other provinces.

As per details, the interior ministry stated that the concerned province where the Chief Minister and Governor Gilgit Baltistan will visit that province will provide security to them. The letter was sent to IGs and chief secretaries of all four provinces and Azad Kashmir. The ministry also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and chief commissioner Islamabad to provide security.

Earlier, the Federal minister for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that Gilgit Baltistan force used against Punjab police in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s possible arrest from his Zaman park Lahore residence.(INP)