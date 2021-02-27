GCC SG says US intel report on Khashoggi not based on evidence

RIYADH (Agencies)The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation (GCC) Council Nayef al-Hajraf expressed his support for the statements made by Saudi Arabia on the United States’ intel report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership regarding the murder of the late Jamal Khashoggi, the council said in a statement on Saturday.

The assessment on the Saudi Arabian leadership’s involvement in the murder of Khashoggi is not based on conclusive evidence, al-Hajraf said.

The GCC Secretary General affirmed his appreciation for the great and pivotal role that the Kingdom plays in enhancing regional and international peace and security, and for its great role in combating terrorism and supporting the efforts of the international community to do the same.

The Saudi Arabian government in a statement on Friday said it completely rejects the negative, false, and unacceptable assessment made by the US.

The report declassified by President Joe Biden alleged that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the 2018 operation that led to the murder of Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate.

“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions,” the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry said in a statement.

UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report: Kuwait supports the statements made by Saudi Arabia on the United States’ intel report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership regarding the murder of the late Jamal Khashoggi, the Kuwaiti foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The United Arab Emir-ates also supports Saudi Arabia’s position on the US intelligence report on the killing of Khashoggi, the Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.

The two countries expressed their confidence that the Kingdom would continue to implement the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and would hold all those involved in the case of Khashoggi accountable.

“The Ministry reiterates what was previously announced by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, that this was an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values. This crime was committed by a group of individuals that have transgressed all pertinent regulations and authorities of the agencies where they were employed,” the statement added.