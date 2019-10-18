GDA’s Moazzam Ali Abbasi defeats PPP in PS-11 by-poll

F.P. Report

LARKANA: The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate’s Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi won the PS-11 by-polls on Thursday as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) suffered a crushing defeat in its stronghold Larkana district.

According to unofficial results received from all 138 polling stations of PS-11 Larkana-II, Abbasi received 31,557 votes to retain the seat, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

GDA’s candidate Abbasi had the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced by-elections in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency after the Supreme Court de-seated Abbasi in August.